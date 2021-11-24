First Alert Forecast: quiet Wednesday; soggy parts for Thanksgiving Thursday

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will continue to hang around the region through mid-week as people head out on the roads for Thanksgiving traveling. Locally, we’ll keep mostly sunny skies through the day with highs rebounding from chilly morning 30s to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows near 50 by early Thursday.

Starting off your Wednesday, clear, quiet and dry - we'll stay dry, turn breezy and gradually see clouds build in through the afternoon hours. We'll go from the morning 30s/40s to afternoon 60s/70s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/XCSPhz9Dmz — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 24, 2021

THURSDAY: Rain chances return for Thanksgiving – thankfully, severe weather isn’t part of the story, though a few storms with gusty winds and small hail could mingle with the front sweeping through the region. Expect highs in the 60s north; 70s south. Rainfall amounts will generally be near ¼”by the end of the day. Rain coverage will pick up through late morning and continue into Thursday night before drying out for Black Friday. Lows will fall back to the 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Chilly air will rush into the region to round out the week – while rain will be gone Friday, clouds will gradually clear through the day with highs only topping out in the middle 50s for most spots; a widespread freeze expected – with some cooler areas possible dipping to the upper 20s by early Saturday morning. A mix of clouds and sun keep temperatures slightly cooler than average into the weekend – in the lower to middle 60s; warming through the 60s to near 70 by mid-late next week. Rain chances remain negligible until next weekend.

