First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring rainy periods on Thanksgiving Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a pleasant and sunny day, clouds will be building in as we head into this evening and into overnight hours ahead of our next cold front. It won’t be as chilly tonight with temperatures forecast to gradually fall to the upper 40s to middle 50s.

We should start off Thanksgiving on a dry note. As we get closer lunchtime, showers will begin to make their way into the area from west to each. Rainy periods will be around through most of the afternoon and into the evening. A few showers should could linger overnight, but we should begin to dry out and cool down at that point as the front clears the area. Make sure you grab an umbrella or rain jacket if you plan on traveling to the Egg Bowl. Showers also look likely in Starkville, especially around the time to tailgate and potentially near kickoff. Rain chances will taper off throughout the game.

Friday will be drier, but much cooler for those heading to shop for Black Friday. We will likely start off the day in the 30s with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s during the afternoon period. Quiet weather looks to stick around into the start of the weekend with cool afternoons in the low 60s and cold nights in the 30s. There have been some indications that a system which will be moving out of Mexico and into the Gulf could bring us showers Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is still some uncertainty, but it is something we will keep an eye on.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.