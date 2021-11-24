CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer involved shooting in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer involved shooting.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Eastwood Drive and Meadow Drive in Moss Point. The woman who was shot was taken by ambulance to Singing River Hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Officials aren’t releasing many details about the events that led to the shooting, but at least some of it was captured on a Facebook Live video. That video, which we are intentionally not sharing in this story right now, shows a standoff with a woman in the front yard of a home. The area is dark with a few street lights, and you can hear onlookers yelling to both the woman and the officers on scene.

The Facebook Live shows the woman being shot, and the heart wrenching reaction from one witness. It is disturbing to watch, but will no doubt be a critical part of the investigation now being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene and we will have the very latest on WLOX News at 10pm.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.