WLBT’s things to know 11/23/21: Behind the scenes of David Neal Cox’s execution, Election Day, and US to release 50 million barrels of oil

1. David Neal Cox’s execution

The execution of David Neal Cox (WLBT/MDOC)

A behind-the-scenes look at the hours leading to the execution of David Neal Cox.

He was set to die at 6 p.m. when a series of three drugs would be injected into his body one by one, rendering him unconscious and relaxing his breathing until his heart stopped beating.

WLBT’s Josh Carter witnessed the execution. He wrote down Cox’s last words: “I want my children to know that I love them very much and I was a good man at one time. And don’t ever read anything but the King James Bible, and I wanna thank the commissioner for being so kind to me. And that’s all I got to say.”

2. Election Day

Voters in Hinds County return to the polls Tuesday for a special-election runoff for sheriff and District 5 constable. Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Tyree Jones are on the ballot vying for Hinds County sheriff. The election commission said Crisler received 10,263 votes or 31.05% of the vote, while Jones received 7,958 votes or 24.08% of votes on Nov. 2. Both candidates have been on the campaign trail the last few weeks, and now voters must decide the winner. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

3. US to release 50 million barrels

The White House wants this to be a coordinated effort, asking for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by other large oil-consuming nations.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including China, India, and the United Kingdom. The move is aimed at global energy markets, but also at voters who are coping with higher inflation and rising prices ahead of Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel. Gas p

