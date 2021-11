COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man accused of voyeurism.

Investigators released a video Monday showing a man looking into the window of a home in Hazelhurst.

If you can identify this man or have any information on this incident you are asked to call investigators at (601) 892-2023.

