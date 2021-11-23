Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘This is unacceptable‘ | Lawsuit filed against mental health agency for denying access to abuse, neglect records

(MGN)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state agency that advocates for people with disabilities has filed a lawsuit against Mississippi Department of Mental Health for denied access to abuse and neglect records.

Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) says it has federal authority to investigate incidents of abuse and neglect of people with disabilities and access records necessary for investigations.

DRMS says it has probable cause to investigate potential abuse and neglect inside Mississippi Department of Mental Health facilities after gathering evidence during regular visits, interviews with DRMS clients tips from employees.

Disability Rights Mississippi said it requested incident reports for ten Mississippi Department of Mental Health facilities but was denied access to the reports.

“Not only is this an issue of DMH violating state and federal law, but it also points to an alarming lack of transparency for the state agency tasked with providing care to vulnerable Mississippians,” said Polly Tribble, Executive Director of DRMS. “Due to information revealed throughout the Department of Justice lawsuit against DMH, DRMS has mounting concerns about DMH’s record-keeping and data collection practices with regard to incidents of potential abuse and/or neglect within its facilities. This is unacceptable, as transparency is essential for accountability and, more importantly, for protecting the safety and well-being of Mississippians with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental illness.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The execution of David Neal Cox
The execution of David Neal Cox

Latest News

North Carolina State Trooper Christopher L. Wooten is set to be welcomed home by supporters in...
Paralyzed trooper to be welcomed home in North Carolina two years after devastating crash
Abandoned office on Woodrow Wilson catches fire
Abandoned office on Woodrow Wilson catches fire
The single-story, wood-frame home was involved in a fire upon the arrival of Ellisville Fire...
Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory for 90 connections in Jackson