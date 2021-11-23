Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Taking care of your mental health during the holidays

By Patrice Clark
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In just a few days, families and friends will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving.

While families get ready to gather around the table to enjoy some good food and fellowship, others are experiencing the Holiday Blues.

“We have some people separated from your loved ones due to Covid and the other factors, and then there are those who have lost individuals because of Covid. There is anxiety because of the hassle with shopping and general depression also,” stated Dr. Damien Thomas with Resilience Counseling & Recovery Center in Flowood.

He says if you are feeling low this holiday season, there are ways to take care of your mental and physical well- being.

“Volunteering your time is a big deal and trying to go out and help someone else, it makes a difference. We also encourage others to get outside and exercise and not be so hard on yourself if you’re not able to live up to expectations of someone else.”

Thomas also says stop comparing your holidays to others you see - especially on social media.

“When we make that comparison, the underlying message is, ‘I must be insufficient or something must be wrong with me because I don’t have all the things I’m seeing on TV, social media.’ Is that is the underlining message? You should deal with the people who are close to you and talk about the things that you all do, and it may not be based on a certain amount of money, certain car, or a certain home, but it’s based on your Thomas says don’t be afraid to talk to someone close to you about your emotions or seek professional help.

“If you don’t have family around, there are friends that you could potentially connect with and try to reach out to them.

Also, acknowledge your feelings and let them know that you would like to spend time with them. One of things we struggle with as individuals, for whatever reason, we don’t reach out like we should, and we have to do a better job of asking for help. If we can do that, we can find the holidays just as fulfilling.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he plans to enroll at Jackson State University in the...
Boosie Badazz reveals ‘big secret’ regarding Jackson State University
Driver seriously injured after single-vehicle accident on I-20, AirCare en route
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Man shot multiple times on West McDowell Road

Latest News

Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Families of Parkland shooting victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction
Resident complains Byram water leak ignored by City of Jackson for five months
Resident complains Byram water leak ignored by City of Jackson for five months
Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.
3 people die in cave flooding during excursion in Panama
Taking care of your mental health during the holidays
Taking care of your mental health during the holidays