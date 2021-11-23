Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Richland Police Department searching for man wanted for two felony warrants

Jaquantus Laquavis Quinn
Jaquantus Laquavis Quinn(Richland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Richland Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Jaquantus Laquavis Quinn, who also goes by the street name of Brick, for two felony warrants associated with an incident that occurred on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Quinn is wanted on one count of Aggravated Domestic Assault and one count of Kidnapping.

Quinn’s last known address is 3325 Northview Drive, Jackson, Miss.

Quinn is considered to be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Quinn, please call Richland Police Department at 601-932-3100 or Detective Halbert at 601-715-3436.

A cash award is being offered to information leading to Quinn’s capture.

