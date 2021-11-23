Resident complains Byram water leak ignored by City of Jackson for five months

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson water issues don’t stop at the city limits. The boil water notices and outages impact those getting services from the city.

One Byram resident is fed up with a water problem she’s been dealing with for months.

“I’d like this to be taken care of. It’s been going on much too long”, said Arrie Robinson.

The 13-year resident said water has been leaking from the City of Jackson meter since June. It flows from her Raulston Drive yard onto the sidewalk and down to the drain.

The 78-year-old is also dealing with damage; parts of the lawn are sunken and filled with water. But the former teacher is most frustrated by the response from the city of Jackson.

“Each time I call, she says, ‘we’re gonna redo your ticket, redo your ticket, COVID,’” said Robinson. “I’ve just gotten different kinds of excuses ‚but no one has made any attempt to come out and do anything about it.”

According to Byram Mayor Richard White, the city has about 15 residents with leaking water meters. The city is now having lines appraised to build its own water system.

“We’ve even got some plans on what we’re gonna build,” said White. “We’ll have at least three pumps throughout the city, and we’re gonna have at least one tower. It’s not gonna be a million gallons anymore. It’s gonna be around 500,000-gallon tower”.

The water system can’t be built soon enough for residents like Robinson. “It seems like Jackson has more than it can handle,” added Robinson. “If we had our own water system, I think things would be better for the citizens in Byram.”

Jackson city officials said the Raulston Drive leak has been reported and reviewed for maintenance to assist.

