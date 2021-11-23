Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: Man with meth found masturbating outside McDonald’s

A Jonesboro police officer responding to a call for help instead reported finding a man with...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer responding to a call for help instead reported finding a man with meth wearing no pants masturbating outside a McDonald’s.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, the manager of the restaurant at 2124 Red Wolf Blvd. called police requesting a boost for a white van with a dead battery.

When Sgt. Susan Gray arrived, she spotted a white van in the parking lot and, thinking it was the one in question, walked over to it.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, Officer Gray observed a male subject, Daniel Jewell, sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with one foot on the dash and the other foot propped up on the passenger seat, naked from the waist down and masturbating,” the affidavit stated.

Sgt. Gray immediately removed Jewell from the vehicle and handcuffed him.

Other officers arrived on the scene and began dressing Jewell for transport to the jail. While doing so, the affidavit stated police found a pipe used for smoking meth inside the 39-year-old Memphis man’s pants.

A search of his van reportedly turned up 26 grams of suspected methamphetamine separated into 14 baggies, several empty baggies, and a digital scale.

On Monday, Nov. 22, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Jewell with possession of meth/cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public sexual indecency.

Jewell is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 cash/surety bond awaiting arraignment on Dec. 29.

As for the people who actually needed the boost, police helped get their van started and back on the road.

