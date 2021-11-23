‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Alleged scammers are likely going to spend some time behind bars after they attempted to alter a check at a Rankin County BankPlus.

Tuesday, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and Flowood Police Department responded to a BankPlus location, where they arrested multiple individuals who authorities dubbed the “Pine Straw Bandits.”

“They go door to door and ask people if they want to do pine straw. They say it will be $5 a bale, and they charge them $500,” Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said. “They take advantage of the elderly.”

These bandits were thwarted by an alert bank teller, who contacted authorities after noticing the bandits were attempting to alter a check, Bailey said.

“They tried to change the amount, and the bank called the victim,” he said.

The bank then contacted authorities, who responded to the scene and appeared to have blocked the suspects in a drive-through lane, according to a viewer’s photo.

Bailey was unsure how many were arrested and did not have the names of the suspects. Deputies were still on the scene when he spoke to WLBT.

The sheriff says the suspects face misdemeanor charges for violating the county’s door-to-door sales ordinance.

The person who attempted to alter the check also faces a felony forgery charge.

This is a developing story.

