New development to come to Flora’s Main Street by next fall

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Flora’s downtown is expected to get a new look thanks to the efforts of a group of businessmen.

New. Updated. Vibrant. These are some of the words used to describe the plans for Flora’s Main Street.

Flora’s Main Street hasn’t seen any major developments since the 1940′s and the locals are excited.

“The economic development of this is going to be astounding, really,” Aaron Oliver, Managing Partner of West Main LLC, said.

West Main LLC is a group made up of a few Flora businessmen who are all looking to give their hometown’s Main Street new life.

David Raines is the owner of ‘The Flora Butcher’ on Main Street. He said since opening his doors 5 years ago, he’s seen more businesses come into town.

“Since we’ve been open, Flora’s gone through a renaissance and all the buildings are full and what use to be empty is, it’s now, every building is occupied,” Raines said.

Because of this, West Main LLC saw how new businesses bring more economic growth.

Aaron Oliver is a managing partner of West Main LLC. He said he and his partners have mapped out a plan to put three new buildings for new retail and dining options so more visitors come.

“We’re going to provide the full package. You can come down town, you can listen to some music, you can hang out, have a good time, you can work, you can live,” Oliver said.

Oliver said although the buildings are new, they will still have the small town “Mayberry” type charm to them in order to protect the businesses already there.

“This whole business environment is an ecosystem. Every business feeds off of one anther and we all work together to make sure that everybody is viable, and that’s one of the things that’s been very important in the development of this,” Oliver said.

According to Raines, many Main Street business owners welcome this development because of how they’ve seen development improve their sales in the past.

“Everything that helps Flora helps me. Everything that’s been added on since we’ve opened has been nothing but help me. The more things there are to do in Flora, the more people will drive to Flora.”

This project is estimated to cost around $6 million, all paid for by West Main.

Groundbreaking for phase one of the project will be in Spring 2022 and the building should be complete by Fall 2022.

