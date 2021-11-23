Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A little rain earlier today, and some more could be on the way this week, yes right around Thanksgiving. Clear and chilly overnight tonight with lows in the middle 30s and patchy frost. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny; near 60 Tuesday and 70 Wednesday. Thanksgiving will start off partly sunny and then rain showers will move in later. in the day. Highs in the lower 70s. Black Friday will be damp and chilly with temperatures in the 40s in the early morning hours and 50s during the day with brightening skies. A little rain might greet shoppers close to midnight. Average high this time of ear is 65 and the average low is 42. North wind at 5mph tonight and easterly at the same speed Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:37am and the sunset is 4:56pm. No severe weather is in the forecast this week. The tropics remain quiet as hurricane season ends in 8 days.

