Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County mother is crushed after obtaining surveillance video that shows her three-year-old daughter getting hit by a teacher at daycare.

The incident took place Friday at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road and is currently being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

WLBT viewed the surveillance video but wasn’t able to air it as part of this story because the daycare owns the rights to it.

However, video sent in by the mother, Katorra Lewis, shows the incident’s aftermath.

Madison County mother speaks out after three-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare (WLBT)

“My baby was just laying there, and [the teacher] went over there and hit her three times,” Lewis said. “When I saw the video, I just wanted to break down and cry.”

The surveillance footage shows her toddler, Aubree, covering her head as soon as the teacher walked in the room, leading Lewis to wonder if this has happened before.

“I have seen marks on my daughter before, but I didn’t know if it was just from the playground,” she said. “You know how kids are, so I didn’t worry about it. But this time, her face was very bruised to her eye.”

Aubree last stayed at the daycare Friday, but her mom said three days later that she still hadn’t fully recovered.

“My child has nightmares waking up in the middle of the night, and she has been sleeping in the bed with me instead of her own room,” Lewis said.

She said the teacher accused of hitting her daughter has worked at the Madison County daycare for two years. She wanted to speak out because she doesn’t want something similar happening to anyone else’s child.

“I’d hate to see other parents go to work and drop off a child knowing that this is a safe environment,” Lewis said. “That’s their job to watch our kids to make sure they’re safe. It could be happening to anyone else, but we don’t know.”

Lewis said she’ll have to find a different daycare for her daughter, but that it’ll be hard to trust any facility going forward.

WLBT reached out to the owner of The Kids’ World Center to see if she wanted to provide a statement but never heard back.

