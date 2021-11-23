Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson County 12-year-old wins $10,000 “2 Shots, 1 Coast” grand prize

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas is coming early for Gautier Middle School student Anna Claire Loris. The 12-year-old’s savings account now has an extra $10,000, thanks to a decision to get vaccinated from COVID-19.

“I was excited, but I didn’t, like, know what to say,” said Loris. “I never imagined me actually winning something like that because it’s between a bunch of people. So, I was speechless.”

It was a shocking morning for Loris when her mother received a phone call from the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce informing the family that Loris was one of five grand prize winners for the “2 Shots, 1 Coast” vaccine incentive program. Loris said she was in disbelief.

“I found out and I was, like, wait. Really? We actually won? And she was, like, yeah we won,” said Loris. “I was, like, oh my gosh!”

Loris, along with the rest of her family, were just a few of the thousands of coast residents who chose to get the vaccine. Loris said she simply wanted to do her part.

“It was a decision between me and my family,” said Loris. “We were trying to help out, so we all got it.”

With the holidays just around the corner, Loris has her eye on something special.

“I want a new four-wheeler. Really bad,” said Loris. “That’s what I want to use it for.”

But a more likely option for the money is that it’s going into a good old savings account, at least for now.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on MS-28 in Copiah...
Two dead following two-vehicle crash in Copiah County

Latest News

We talk to the Mississippi's leading health official Dr. Thomas Dobbs about where the fight...
Dr. Dobbs says Mississippi could still see another COVID surge this winter
We talk to the Mississippi's leading health official Dr. Thomas Dobbs about where the fight...
Dr. Dobbs says Mississippi could still see another COVID surge this winter
Christmas is coming early for Gautier Middle School student Anna Claire Loris. The...
Jackson County 12-year-old wins $10,000 “2 Shots, 1 Coast” grand prize
COVID-19 Booster Shot
More people may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot