Hinds Co. Sheriff race runoff 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The runoff election for Hinds County Sheriff takes place Tuesday with polls closing at 7 p.m.

Hinds County Sheriff

Marshand Crisler

Tyree Jones

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler says he has more than two decades of experience serving in both the military and law enforcement, and he’s leaning on that experience to help win this race.

Meanwhile, Captain Tyree Jones says he too has nearly two decades of experience in law enforcement which he believes makes him an excellent fit for the position, and he’s ready to hit the ground running if elected.

And in a runoff for Hinds County Constable District 5 are Juan Cloy and Beverly Wade Green.

