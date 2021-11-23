Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves to join nationwide prayer event days before abortion case hits Supreme Court

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is set to join a nationwide prayer event days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a case that may affect abortion rights across the country.

Reeves and Mississippi State Representative Ronnie Crudup, Jr. will join pro-life leaders on Sunday, November 28, for Pray Together for Life.

The event will take place at New Horizon Church in Jackson at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“This is the case that could overturn Roe v. Wade - the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in all 50 states,” reads a statement on the Pray Together for Life website.

Also on the website is a countdown to a live broadcast of the prayer event.

“This decision could be the case that sends Roe to the dustbin of history,” says another statement by the Family Research Council.

Speakers at the prayer event include Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, and Vincent Mathews, Jr., a bishop at the Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven, Mississippi.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on December 1.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he plans to enroll at Jackson State University in the...
Boosie Badazz reveals ‘big secret’ regarding Jackson State University
Driver seriously injured after single-vehicle accident on I-20, AirCare en route
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Man shot multiple times on West McDowell Road

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Thigpen: Sold-out JSU rivalry weekend represents $5.1 million impact to Capital City
Thigpen: Sold-out JSU rivalry weekend represents $5.1 million impact to Capital City
A rally in support of health care workers who do not want to be vaccinated is planned to be...
Federal vaccine mandate draws the ire of coast anti-mandate group
Taking care of your mental health during the holidays