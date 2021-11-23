Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: sunny & pleasant for today; shower chances return on Thanksgiving Day

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Throw on a coat or sweater before you step outdoors this morning! We are off to a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s lower 40s regionwide. Once we get to the afternoon hours today, lower and middle 60s will return as sunshine persists throughout the day. Expect another chilly night with lows dipping to the upper 30s.

Wednesday’s forecast will feature more nice weather. High temperatures will be a tad warmer in the middle to upper 60s under mainly sunny skies. If you will be traveling between now and Wednesday, the weather will continue to remain quiet regionwide.

Our next cold front is forecast to swing in on Thanksgiving Day this Thursday and will also bring out next chance for rain. Fortunately, this likely won’t be an all-day deal. We could begin to see shower chance increase by the afternoon and evening hours. A few could even linger overnight. The rain should be out by Friday morning for anyone heading out to shop. Cooler and drier conditions will be around for Black Friday and into the weekend

