Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ellisville man dies in overnight house fire

The single-story, wood-frame home was involved in a fire upon the arrival of Ellisville Fire...
The single-story, wood-frame home was involved in a fire upon the arrival of Ellisville Fire Department units.(Jones County Sherriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Ellisville Police and Fire Departments in investigating a house fire, which claimed the life of an Ellisville man.

According to the JCSD, The victim is identified as Derrick Evans, age 40, who was in a wheelchair.

Evans was unable to escape his burning home and was declared deceased on the scene by the Jones County Coroner’s Office.

Family notifications have been made. A pet bulldog also died in the blaze.

JCSD Sergeant J.D. Carter, who serves as the Jones County Fire Investigator, said the fire was reported at 3:01 a.m.

The single-story, wood-frame home was involved in a fire upon the arrival of Ellisville Fire Department units.

JCSD said The early morning fire investigation indicates that a space heater is the likely cause of the fire along with substandard electrical wiring.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Evans,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We hope that they may somehow find peace and comfort in the wake of this tragedy.”

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office will be on the scene later Tuesday morning to continue the fire investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The execution of David Neal Cox
The execution of David Neal Cox

Latest News

‘This is unacceptable‘ | Lawsuit filed against mental health agency for denying access to abuse, neglect records
North Carolina State Trooper Christopher L. Wooten is set to be welcomed home by supporters in...
Paralyzed trooper to be welcomed home in North Carolina two years after devastating crash
Abandoned office on Woodrow Wilson catches fire
Abandoned office on Woodrow Wilson catches fire
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory for 90 connections in Jackson