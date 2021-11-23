Election Day: Special runoff Tuesday to determine Hinds. Co. sheriff and constable

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Hinds County return to the polls Tuesday for a special-election runoff for sheriff and District 5 constable.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Tyree Jones are on the ballot vying for Hinds County sheriff.

The election commission said Crisler received 10,263 votes or 31.05% of the vote, while Jones received 7,958 votes or 24.08% of votes on Nov. 2.

Both candidates have been on the campaign trail the last few weeks, and now voters must decide the winner.

The winner will serve the remainder of Lee Vance’s term.

Also on the ballot, Beverly Wade Green and Juan Cloy are in a runoff race for District 5 in Hinds County.

In the Nov. 2 election, Green received 1,370 votes or 27.2% of the vote, and Cloy had 1,157 votes or 22.97% of all votes.

Runoff elections happen when one candidate does not receive more than 50% of the vote plus one.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Click here to find your polling place.

You can also call the Hinds County Election Commission at 601-968-6555 to find out where to vote.

