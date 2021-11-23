Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Columbus, Mississippi murder suspect found in Wyoming

Columbus, Mississippi murder suspect found in Wyoming
Columbus, Mississippi murder suspect found in Wyoming(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus murder suspect on the run has been found in Wyoming.

Kingduron Pyle, 19, is suspected of shooting and killing 23-year-old Shad Reese.

Earlier this month, Reese was found dead in his vehicle on the 1400 block of 10th Avenue North, near the Union Academy School.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says Pyle was arrested in Shoshoni, Wyoming.

According to Magnolia State Live, On November 20, Shoshoni police surrounded the motel where Pyle was staying after he was involved in an argument.

Pyle attempted to escape by running behind the motel. He was quickly arrested and taken to jail.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for Monday.

