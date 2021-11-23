City tight-lipped on what firms seeking trash contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A city that promised transparency as it works to award a new contract for residential garbage pickup is remaining tight-lipped on which companies are vying for the work.

Tuesday, the city received three responses to its request for proposals (RFP) for residential trash collections services.

However, city officials are not saying what firms submitted proposals and will not until after the first round of the RFP evaluation process.

“We don’t want the evaluators to know who submitted the proposals,” said Deputy City Attorney Terry Williamson said.

The news comes after the city hosted two town halls to discuss the RFP process and as it schedules another one for December 2.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a news release the town halls were “important to keep residents abreast of important city business.”

The city accepted proposals Tuesday afternoon in council chambers.

Williamson said evaluations will be presented to the six-member evaluation committee in the coming days. The committee, in turn, will conduct a blind review of each company’s technical proposal.

The technical review accounts for 30 percent of a proposal’s overall score and will include the firm’s plans for performing the required services and its approach to “encourage and maintain a sustainable solid waste system,” a copy of the RFP states.

From there, companies will be scored on their presentation/interview (25%), experience (10%), qualifications and key personnel (10%), references (5%), Equal Business Opportunity plan (10%), and fee proposal (35%).

“We’ll distribute the (proposals) to the evaluation committee tomorrow or Monday,” he said. “We will collect all evaluations prior to the presentations.”

The evaluation committee will include three subject-area experts from the Department of Public Works and three members of the city’s executive team, Williamson said.

The evaluation period will run from November 23 to December 13, with oral presentations slated for December 6 to December 8. The city expects to issue its award letter to the winning company on December 15. The proposal will be taken to the council on January 4, 2022.

According to the RFP, the contract would begin April 1, 2022, and would run through April 1, 2027.

Under the agreement, the city would be billed based on tons of waste collected and projected fuel costs.

Currently, the city pays Waste Management $15 per home for collections, based on 53,869 residential units.

For the month of October, the city billed approximately 41,000 customers for sanitation, or about 13,000 fewer than for what it’s being charged.

Another town hall to discuss trash collections is slated for 6 p.m., December 2 at College Hill M.B. Church.

