Boil water advisory for 90 connections in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of people or businesses are under a precautionary boil water advisory in Jackson.

If you live or work in this area, the city is asking you to boil your water before using it.

[5600-5899] Turner Street

[1500-1799] Reddix Street

[1500-1799] Dewey Street

[1500-1724] Truman Street

This is a precautionary advisory.

The city says this notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precautions and boil your water before use.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes, and all other consumption.

