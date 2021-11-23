Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson

2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are wanted after the armed robbery of a Jackson fast-food restaurant.

According to police, the Popeyes location on 4337 Robinson Street was robbed Monday, November 22, at approximately 9:20 p.m.

2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson
2 men wanted after the armed robbery of a Popeyes in Jackson(JPD)

Two men entered the restaurant wearing masks and robbed the Popeyes of an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

If you have any information regarding these two men, or this incident, you are asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Madison Co. mother speaks out after 3-year-old daughter allegedly hit by teacher at daycare
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Pine Straw Bandits nabbed at BankPlus.
‘Pine Straw Bandits’ nabbed at Rankin Co. BankPlus

Latest News

Hinds Co. Sheriff race runoff 2021 Tyree Jones
Charvarius Ward gives back to McComb
Kansas City Chiefs’ player gives back to his hometown of McComb
Kansas City Chiefs’ player gives back to his hometown of McComb
Kansas City Chiefs’ player gives back to his hometown of McComb
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version