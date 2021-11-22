WLBT’s things to know 11/22/2021: State of emergency ends, West McDowell Road shooting, and Rittenhouse says he’s ‘not a racist person’

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. State of emergency ends

Mississippi’s state of emergency order related to the coronavirus has expired.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Mississippi’s state of emergency order related to the coronavirus has expired. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves let the order expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Reeves said earlier this month he would let it run out, citing increased coronavirus vaccine numbers and declining hospitalizations related to the pandemic. The emergency order was first put into effect on March 14, 2020, a few days after the state reported its first coronavirus case. It enabled the governor to mobilize the Mississippi National Guard to help with COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

2. West McDowell Road shooting

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.(AP)

A man was shot multiple times in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown says the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West McDowell Rd. According to Brown, Coby Glover shot a man multiple times due to a domestic dispute. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

3. Rittenhouse says he’s ‘not a racist person’

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he’s “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement. “This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” the 18-year-old tells Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview set to air Monday night. Rittenhouse is white, as were the men he shot.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

