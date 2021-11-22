Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Waste Management announces Thanksgiving route changes

Trash pickup will be rescheduled in Jackson, Mo. for Thanksgiving (Source: Pexels)
Trash pickup will be rescheduled in Jackson, Mo. for Thanksgiving (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Waste Management will be closed Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Route changes for areas served by the company are shown below:

  • Hazlehurst, Madison, Hinds, and Copiah Counties: Customers regularly served on Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday customers will be served on Saturday.
  • Pearl, Richland, Brandon, Madison, Clinton, Crystal Springs, Jackson, and Rankin County: Customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled pickup day - Monday, Nov. 29.
  • Madison and Clinton recycling: Recycling will be collected on the next regular service day - Thursday, December 2.
  • Commercial: Customers regularly serviced on Thursday will have their trash picked up on Friday. Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he plans to enroll at Jackson State University in the...
Boosie Badazz reveals ‘big secret’ regarding Jackson State University
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Driver seriously injured after single-vehicle accident on I-20, AirCare en route
Man shot multiple times on West McDowell Road
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach

Latest News

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on MS-28 in Copiah...
Two dead following two-vehicle crash in Copiah County
Mississippi church collects Christmas gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child
Mississippi church collects Christmas gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child
Mississippi church collects Christmas gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child
Mississippi church collects Christmas gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child
Both candidates running for Hinds County Sheriff make their case to voters ahead of Tuesday’s...
Both candidates running for Hinds County Sheriff make their case to voters ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election