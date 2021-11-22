Waste Management announces Thanksgiving route changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Waste Management will be closed Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Route changes for areas served by the company are shown below:

Hazlehurst, Madison, Hinds, and Copiah Counties: Customers regularly served on Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday customers will be served on Saturday.

Pearl, Richland, Brandon, Madison, Clinton, Crystal Springs, Jackson, and Rankin County: Customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled pickup day - Monday, Nov. 29.

Madison and Clinton recycling: Recycling will be collected on the next regular service day - Thursday, December 2.