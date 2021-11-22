Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Two dead following two-vehicle crash in Copiah County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on MS-28 in Copiah County, on the Pearl River Bridge at approximately 2:43 p.m., on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

A 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Eddie J. Whigham, 52, of Waynesboro, Miss., traveled east on MS-28 when his vehicle struck a westbound 2008 Chrysler 300 driven by Dessie R. Mallard, 74, of Georgetown, Miss.

Whigham was transported by ambulance to Copiah Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Mallard was pronounced dead at the scene by the Copiah County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

