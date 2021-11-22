Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm McArthur of Jackson, Miss., in Hinds County.

He is described as a white male, five feet six inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at about 9:30 p.m. near Council Circle in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Malcolm McArthur suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Malcolm McArthur, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

