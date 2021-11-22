Paralyzed trooper to be welcomed home in North Carolina two years after devastating crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina State Trooper Christopher L. Wooten is set to be welcomed home by supporters in Gaston County, two years after a devastating crash left him paralyzed.

Trooper Wooten has spent many months in rehabilitation and recovery since his injuries suffered in July 2019, but will return home to Gaston County Wednesday, Nov. 23 to a newly-redesigned home to meet his current physical needs.

The homecoming is happening Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

“Join us to welcome home our hero!,” the Town of Cramerton posted on Facebook.

Planned route and best viewing opportunities will take place along US 29 at Market Street, Market Street to 8th Avenue and along 8th Avenue in Cramerton. Those wishing to take part should keep in mind to not block roadways or private driveways during the event.

“Chris and the entire Wooten family have been a blessing to so many these past years and we are humbled to help him return home to North Carolina with a fitting reception,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., Commander of the State Highway Patrol. “To see friends, family and strangers that were moved by his story come together in support is a testament to the spirit the Wooten family have exuded.”

The State Highway Patrol will welcome the recently retired back home to after his lengthy recovery in Georgia.

“Throughout his recovery, family, friends and many new friends, including our partners at the Georgia State Patrol, have joined in his journey and have stood alongside the Wooten Family,” a press release from State Highway Patrol read.

Many of these friends will escort the Wooten family as they make the journey from Atlanta, Georgia to the family’s home in Gaston County. A special reception along the planned route will take place once they arrive in his hometown of Cramerton.

Trooper Wooten, a 14-year North Carolina State Highway Patrol veteran, was involved in a July 22, 2019 motorcycle crash as he was pursuing a suspect. Trooper Wooten was left paralyzed and hospitalized for months.

Officials say Wooten, who was on a motorcycle, was trying to stop a vehicle when he collided with a second vehicle. The first vehicle that he was trying to pull over kept going and did not remain at the scene.

The crash left Trooper Wooten paralyzed from the neck down, and he stayed in the hospital for months. In Feb. 2020, Trooper Wooten was released from a Georgia hospital and moved to an apartment.

In Nov. 2020, North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials shared that Trooper Wooten was ordained as a minister and was able to perform a wedding ceremony for his daughter.

In June 2021, Trooper Wooten was designated as an Honorary State Trooper by the Georgia State Patrol.

Earlier this year, Trooper Wooten and his wife Sharon were advised that their home renovations in Cramerton, North Carolina may be complete by Aug. 31 so Chris could move back home.

The NCSHP shared a heartfelt Facebook post about Trooper Wooten.

“Chris is a true warrior who has exemplified the meaning of resiliency throughout this entire recovery process. We would be remiss to not recognize the vital role Sharon has played throughout this journey. Her selfless dedication to being Chris’s caretaker and loving wife has been unwavering. Sharon has done such a great job that they were able to get approval to not have a day nurse for Chris and are currently awaiting approval for Sharon to be his caretaker on a full-time basis! I encourage everyone to continue to pray for the Wooten family and keep Chris in your thoughts as he navigates these trying pathways toward healing and recuperation,” the Facebook post, written by Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., read.

