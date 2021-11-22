Mississippi residents can now store driver’s license on their phone using state’s new app

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A new app designed to store your driver’s license or is being billed as a safe and effective way to make sure your ID is always on you.

The Mississippi Mobile ID now available for download, allowing residents in the Magnolia State to carry their license digitally on their smartphone.

According to the app’s website, Mississippi Mobile ID keeps user data secure and ensures privacy of personal information by only storing information with the state system of record and on the user’s device.

“In today’s health-conscious environment, Mobile ID offers the convenience of a contactless method for verifying identity,” states the website. “By creating a direct line of communication with consumers, Mobile ID allows the DPS to push updates to information such as an address change or status update, so verifiers can be confident the identity they are accepting is authentic and up-to-date.”

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say residents’ information is secure and can only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID. The app cannot be used when stopped by law enforcement or boarding a plane.

Opinions are varied on the new app, with some liking the idea of having less items to carry while others are more concerned with potential security risks.

“One less thing for me to carry and lose,” said Mike Davis.

Davis downloaded the app when it became available because he was preparing for an upcoming trip. He said without setting up his account, he wouldn’t have known his ID was actually expired.

“From what I understand and all the research I’ve done, it’s pretty encrypted,” he said. “Apple’s done a really good job of keeping it encrypted, so I’m not too worried about security.”

Mississippi Mobile ID is voluntary, and residents may continue relying on their physical ID.

“At the end of the day, we already have so much of our personal data on our phones anyway that I think that we kind of need to keep a little bit off of our phones,” said Nick Fain of Ocean Springs.

Fain prefers the trusty card in his wallet. “It’s just more data that people can possibly collect on us and potentially use to steal our identities and things of that nature,” he said.

Yoshia Walker downloaded the app recently and thinks it will be a convenient option for those who use it.

“To me, that’s something awesome, you know, because a lot of people forget their wallet and all that stuff, but they never forget their phone,” said Walker.

Walker works security at Treasure Bay Casino and said he downloaded the app so he could learn more about it since his employer is now accepting the mobile IDs.

“It’s a chance. You can always try it, you know. If you don’t like it, delete it. You know, don’t put it on your phone,” said Walker.

To get a mobile ID, download the app for free from your device’s app store. Register using your phone number, then take a pic of your physical ID. Finally, the app will direct you to take a selfie and choose a security pin.

How to get a Mississippi Mobile ID (MS DPS)

Mobile ID can be used in any context in which you would use your physical ID to verify your age or identity. A merchant can choose to physically verify the Mobile ID by identifying your birthdate from the rendered license under the “ID” tab. The moving portrait and the “Certify” emblem are added security features that allow the verifier to know it is not a screenshot.

Under the “ID” tab, a verifier is able to scan the back of the driver license, just as you would a physical card, because the barcodes are the same.

A merchant can also verify Mobile ID by using the free “Mobile ID Verify App”, available in the App Store or Google Play. By scanning the QR code produced by the mID (tap the “Share” icon next to “Generate Privacy Code” on the “Me” tab), a Bluetooth connection is made and request will be sent to your Mobile ID to either accept or deny sharing your information with the verifying party.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.