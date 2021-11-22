Mississippi church collects Christmas gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child.

That’s the program through Samaritan’s Purse that stuffs boxes with an assortment of items and ships them to people in other countries.

There are more than 4,000 drop-off locations across the country, including here in Mississippi.

The drop-off coordinator at Wynndale Baptist Church, Deborah Ward, in Terry says volunteers have been filling shoe boxes all year. She says they include things like school supplies, hygiene items, and clothing.

For some of the recipients, she says these will be the only Christmas presents they get this year.

“A simple toy to them for our children here that’s so blessed in America, they would probably just threw it away. For a child over there, that’s never received a toy, it’s like Christmas,” Ward said.

You can donate at Wynndale Baptist Church in Terry, First Baptist in Clinton, Crossview Baptist in Brandon, and Utica United Methodist.

