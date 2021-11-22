Man shot multiple times on West McDowell Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot multiple times in Jackson Sunday evening.

Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown says the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West McDowell Rd.

According to Brown, Coby Glover shot a man multiple times due to a domestic dispute. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Authorities arrested Glover, but no charges have been filed at this time. Investigators say they are still gathering information on the incident.

