JURY: Jackson owes contractor another $82,500

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson, Mississippi's seal(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A company that the city of Jackson claims it “inadvertently paid” more than $100,000 is on track to receive another $82,500 in city funds.

Last week, a jury ruled that the city owed Expert Professional Solutions (XPS) an additional $82,500 for services rendered in November and December of 2019.

The city had taken the company to Hinds County Court, to recoup $100,000 it had paid the firm for work on the city’s water billing system, a project the city says XPS was not authorized to do.

Following a brief trial, though, the jury found that the city owed XPS for the work and ordered Jackson to pay.

Records show Jackson brought on XPS in 2019 to provide consulting related to the city’s cyber security compliance needs.

However, the city claimed XPS “did not provide any consulting services whatsoever,” and that “services were neither performed nor invoiced... during the term of the agreement.”

Afterward, XPS submitted another proposal to the city to help it move its water billing software onto a cloud-based server. However, that proposal was never acted on by the city council.

Even so, the company eventually billed the city for more than $184,000 and collected $101,800.

The city refused to pay the remaining $82,500, saying XPS was not authorized to do the work.

However, an auditor found that the work was performed, the city was billed at a reasonable rate, and the work was requested by the administration.

