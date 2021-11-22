Gulfport Police search for missing teenage girl

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen on November 17.

Authorities say 16-year-old Maria Nyeshia-Oshae Powell was last seen near the 11000 block of Highland Avenue. She was wearing a black and yellow jacket. she described as a 5′5″ and 115 lbs teen, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Gulfport Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen on November 17. (Gulfport Police Department)

Anyone with any information or the known whereabouts of Powell, please call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.