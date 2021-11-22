Gulfport Police search for missing teenage girl
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen on November 17.
Authorities say 16-year-old Maria Nyeshia-Oshae Powell was last seen near the 11000 block of Highland Avenue. She was wearing a black and yellow jacket. she described as a 5′5″ and 115 lbs teen, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information or the known whereabouts of Powell, please call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.
