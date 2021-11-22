First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool to start off the new week; shower chances return by Thanksgiving Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cooler and drier air will be in place across the area today in the wake of the cold front that passed through last night. The heavy and steady rain has cleared the region, but patchy light rain or misty areas could be around early this morning. The clouds should gradually clear out this morning as skies become sunny. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. It could also be a bit breezy today with winds out of the north gusting over 20 MPH at times. We will get fairly cold into tonight with lows falling back into the 30s under clear skies.

More sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday. There will be plenty of sunshine and blue skies to go around tomorrow with temperatures topping out in the low 60s.

Dry weather will stick around into Wednesday with temperatures warming up a bit. By the time Thanksgiving Day rolls around, the chance for showers will return with our next frontal system moving in. Severe weather isn’t anticipated at this point, fortunately. The rain should clear out on Friday with cooler air moving back in for the end of the week and into the weekend.

