First Alert Forecast: Rain moves into the forecast tonight, but clear and sunny skies are right around the corner.

Our Front passes through Sunday night going into Monday morning. Following the rain much cooler...
Our Front passes through Sunday night going into Monday morning. Following the rain much cooler weather to move into the South region
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we move into the Sunday evening, we see increasing cloud cover. Rain is still not expected to move in until tonight. As the front sets up to pass through our area, We are looking at a 50 percent chance of showers tonight. There could be a few rumblings of thunder. But not expected to be severe. High for today low 70s, and Low upper 40s.

Following the Front that passes through, much cooler air pushes down South from the North. Monday we see much cooler seasonable temperatures with our High in the upper 50s to low 60s and Low, mid to low 30s. Tuesday, Drier and clear with High in the low 60s. Lows in the mid-30s. Wednesday cloud cover returns partially, as Highs return to the upper 60s! Low in the low 50s.

As we move into Thanksgiving Day! We are expecting rain as we move into the holiday, with about a 40 percent chance of showers. This could vary, we are keeping eyes on the system the closer it gets. High in the upper 60s Low in the low 40s.

Another round of cold air pushes down South following the Front that moves through on Thanksgiving Day, Friday, partly sunny as temperatures fall to the upper 50s for the High and upper 30s for the Low. Saturday, Sunny as the High pressure moves back into the area, Low 60s for the High. Low 40s for the Low

