Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte

The event “Billion Dollar Baby Ent. Thanksgiving Giveaway” happened at the Walmart on North Tryon Street at 3 p.m.
Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a Walmart in Charlotte to feed 100 families for Thanksgiving.(Brandon Hamilton/WBTV)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Music star DaBaby was surrounded by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a Walmart in Charlotte to help feed 100 families for Thanksgiving.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, first announced the giveaway on Instagram, saying he was paying for Thanksgiving for 100 families as soon as he got back in Charlotte.

The event “Billion Dollar Baby Ent. Thanksgiving Giveaway” happened at the Walmart on North Tryon Street at 3 p.m. The musician gave away 100 gift cards worth $100 at the event.

In total, $10,000 was given out.

In videos posted to social media, you can see hundreds of DaBaby’s supporters gathered around him.

“For any families we couldn’t get to, stay tuned for more details,” DaBaby wrote on a social media post, hinting at more opportunities to help families in the Charlotte area.

This isn’t the first time the Charlotte native has come to Charlotte to give back.

In 2020, he came back to provide meals for Thanksgiving, hold a voting drive and host a community discussion on racism and criminal justice.

DaBaby gives gifts, household items to more than 200 kids at ‘Billion Dollar Baby Christmas’ in Charlotte

Since 2019, DaBaby has hosted an annual “Billion Dollar Baby Christmas” in Charlotte where he gives away gifts to more than 200 children in the community.

On Thanksgiving 2020, DaBaby turned a parking lot into an outdoor restaurant to help feed the homeless community and all those in need as part of his ‘We All Eat’ initiative. The event fed more than 300 people in Uptown Charlotte.

DaBaby turns Charlotte parking lot into outdoor restaurant to feed community

Although he has dealt with more than a fair share of controversy - DaBaby continuously comes back to Charlotte to give back to the community and encourage positive change.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he plans to enroll at Jackson State University in the...
Boosie Badazz reveals ‘big secret’ regarding Jackson State University
Driver seriously injured after single-vehicle accident on I-20, AirCare en route
Man shot multiple times on West McDowell Road
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

West Main LLC plans to spend around $6 million to add to Flora's Main Street.
New development to come to Flora’s Main Street by next fall
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (11-22-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (11-22-21)
New development to come to Flora’s Main Street by next fall
New development to come to Flora’s Main Street by next fall
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version