Community hold vigil to honor the life of 14-year-old killed in Richmond quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family and friends gathered outside the OMG Convenience Store Sunday evening to say goodbye to 14-year-old Rahquan Logan, one of the two boys gunned down in a quadruple shooting on Nov.12.

The community created a sea of balloons near Creighton and Nine Mile Rd. and as close to 150 people came to show their support for Rahquan’s family.

Rahquan’s mother was in attendance but did not speak as she tried to hold back tears after losing her little boy.

“The fact remains, he’s gone regardless of what the situation was he was a 14-year-old baby,” Rahquan’s aunt said to the crowd.

The aunt of Abdul Bani Ahmad, the 9-year-old who was also shot and killed outside their family’s store was also there telling the community just how sweet Rahquan was.

“I remember Rahquan’s face when he came into the store he was he always told me to thank you, mam, yes mam, no mam, very sweet I remember him from his cheeks when I saw him on tv,” the aunt said. “I’m so sorry my heart and my prayers are deep with you.”

Community leaders including members of the Richmond School Board were present sharing tears with Rahquan’s mother and saying enough is enough.

“I’m tired Richmond Public Schools has written too many letters, too many mothers and fathers are losing their children,” Cheryl Burke, chair of the board said. “ Father God we need you, we need you something is wrong.”

The families of both boys pushing for change and hoping children like Rahquan’s younger cousin do not have to grow up in fear.

“When I first saw him die, I was scared that I was going to die because life is just scary and you know I’m scared but Oompa’s in a great place,” Rahquan’s cousin said.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting that also left two men injured.

Community members say a funeral service will be held for Rahquan on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Walter J. Manning Funeral Home in Richmond.

