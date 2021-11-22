Both candidates running for Hinds County Sheriff make their case to voters ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both candidates running for Hinds County Sheriff made their case to voters Sunday as to why they’re the man for the job.

WLBT asked Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Captain Tyree Jones what they plan to prioritize in their first couple months as sheriff and how they will execute those priorities. The two men were also asked how they plan to fix ongoing issues at the Hinds County Detention Center.

Crisler said he is focused on combatting crime in Hinds County by building up the gun suppression unit he started to get illegal weapons off the streets.

“We do that by setting up security and safety checkpoints throughout the county,” he said. “What those checkpoints are designed to do is - first and foremost - see if folks are legally and safely operating a vehicle. If we find out that they are not, it gives us probable cause to see if they’re in possession of an illegal firearm.”

He also plans to get guns out of the hands of those under the age of 21 (illegal under state law) as well as hold parents accountable.

“I’m going to use the law to prosecute parents who know that their child is in possession of a firearm and who are purchasing firearms for the children,” Crisler said.

If elected, Capitan Tyree Jones said his plan is to reestablish local, state, and federal partnerships that he formed while working with the Jackson Police Department. Additionally, he wants to open lines of communication with the police chiefs at all the surrounding agencies across the county so that they can share information and help each other out when needed.

“Due to these collaborative partnerships and collective relationships with these other agencies, you’re then able to know what’s going on and examine where you need to dedicate your resources to as it relates to crime-fighting in Hinds County. But you can’t do that unless there is some form of communication to begin with.” Jones said.

He also wants to put more boots on the ground.

“Hinds County is 870 square miles. We are still responsible for rural Hinds County and unincorporated Hinds County,” Jones said. “Part of my five-point plan is increased visibility to show the people that there are deputies on patrol in your particular area.”

As it relates to the Hinds County Detention Center, neither Jones nor Crisler were able to give a timeline as to when the county will come out from under the Department of Justice’s consent decree. But both men spoke to how they plan to make it happen.

“We have a specific set of guidelines that are directed toward the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department,” Crisler said. “The supermajority of those guidelines have been certainly met. What we’re working on now is meeting those guidelines that require the Sheriff’s Department and the board of supervisors to work together.”

“I plan to go in and get a copy of full access to the most recent report from Department of Justice and the consent decree and find out exactly where the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is,” Jones said. “Be able to have a plan and make sure that you have the right people in place to execute this plan.”

The polls open Tuesday morning at 7.

