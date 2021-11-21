Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Two arrested after Jackson County armed robbery and chase

Xavier Spivery, left, of Pascagoula and Faith Pritchett of Mobile were arrested on armed...
Xavier Spivery, left, of Pascagoula and Faith Pritchett of Mobile were arrested on armed robbery charges by Jackson County deputies Saturday night.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people were arrested Saturday night after the report of an armed robbery and a chase in Jackson County.

Xavier Spivery of Pascagoula and Faith Pritchett of Mobile were arrested on armed robbery charges.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said a Dollar General store in the Big Point community was held up around 8 p.m. Saturday. Responding deputies saw the suspects’ car at a red light on Highway 613. When the light changed, Ezell said Spivery, 27, took off at high speed.

The chase continued until Highway 63 and into the city of Moss Point. There, Ezell said, Spivery got out of the car and ran into the woods, while Pritchett, 30, stayed in the car.

With the help of a K-9 and Moss Point police, deputies found Spivery and arrested him.

Both suspects are currently in jail where they are held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbard was taken into custody in Clinton, Mississippi shortly before 12:00pm on Saturday,...
VPD: Husband arrested in connection to wife’s murder in Riverwalk Casino shooting
Man killed after falling into grain bin in Webster County
A school district in north Mississippi will move to a schedule with a shorter summer break and...
District goes to longer school-year breaks, shorter summer
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
JSU rocks the house: Defeats Alcorn State 24-10 for first time since 2017
JSU rocks the house: Defeats Alcorn State 24-10 for first time since 2017

Latest News

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach
Rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he plans to enroll at Jackson State University in the...
Boosie Badazz reveals ‘big secret’ regarding Jackson State University
Increasing clouds throughout the day as rain returns late afternoon into tonight
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version
Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his budget priorities Monday. It’s not a requirement for the...
COVID-19 state of emergency allowed to end in Mississippi