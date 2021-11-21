Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ohio man to receive $2.3M award for wrongful conviction

Anthony Lemons spent 17 years in prison for the murder of Eric Sims
Anthony Lemons awarded $2.3M for wrongful conviction. He spent 17 years in prison for the...
Anthony Lemons awarded $2.3M for wrongful conviction. He spent 17 years in prison for the murder of Eric Sims. He maintained his innocence from the very beginning.(WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From the very start, Anthony Lemons said he was innocent but it took almost two decades for some to see it.

“All I wanted was justice from the beginning,” he said.

Lemons was convicted of murdering Eric Sims in Cleveland back in 1995.

With no forensic evidence connecting him to the crime, he was sentenced to life in prison off eyewitness testimony.

He spent 17 years in prison, his lawyers fighting every step of the way for his release.

Convicted killer tries to get new trial

“All of us that live in civil society trust that the rules we abide by are fair. And when we realize that the rules we used were to create an unjust result like this, it reflects on every one of us and says that the system is broken in these instances,” said civil rights attorney, Al Gerhardstein.

Gerhardstein says the team of attorneys including David Malik, Kevin Spellacy and Sara Gedeon went back and forth with the state, suing for wrongful conviction.

The lawsuit was opposed by Cuyahoga County prosecutor, Michael O’Malley but the team finally won. Lemons is expected to receive almost $2.3 Million for statutory damages, lost wages, attorney fees and expenses.

“It feels good to get Anthony Lemons out but it makes you worry about how many other Anthony Lemons are out there,” said Gerhardstein. “These are tragedies. We need to make sure that when we originally prosecute people, we get it right. Or else their lives are ruined, their families lives are ruined, and all of us, we’re living in an unjust world and that’s not right,” he said.

“So I have to ask you, does this mean there’s still a killer walking free?” asked 19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor.

“Yes, you’re absolutely right. In 1995, someone killed Eric Sims and he has never been held accountable,” said Gerhardstein.

Lemons declined an on-camera interview with 19 News instead of letting his attorneys speak for him.

Gerhardstein tells 19 News Lemons is looking forward to spending time with his family and starting his own business, still fighting to get others justice.

The Ohio Controlling Board is expected to approve the final payment to Lemons on Monday, November 21.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he plans to enroll at Jackson State University in the...
Boosie Badazz reveals ‘big secret’ regarding Jackson State University
Driver seriously injured after single-vehicle accident on I-20, AirCare en route
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jackson man
Man shot multiple times on West McDowell Road

Latest News

Taking care of your mental health during the holidays
Resident complains Byram water leak ignored by City of Jackson for five months
Resident complains Byram water leak ignored by City of Jackson for five months
Taking care of your mental health during the holidays
Taking care of your mental health during the holidays
Jackson’s water rate hikes are a must as part of consent decree renegotiations
West Main LLC plans to spend around $6 million to add to Flora's Main Street.
New development to come to Flora’s Main Street by next fall