Many of Jackson's youth are getting wrapped up in violent crimes, but one JPD sergeant is doing all he can to change that

By Brendan Hall
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When he’s not patrolling the streets of Jackson, JPD Precinct 1 Sergeant Christian Vance is mentoring the city’s youth on the basketball courts.

“Our slogan is that it’s bigger than basketball, so we’ll coach basic skills for an hour, and the next 30 minutes, we talk about life,” Vance said. “We’re trying to give them something that’ll teach them how to be young men and to be responsible.”

Vance also spends time at the Perkins Foundation, alongside his friends and father, as part of his non-profit - “The Firm Foundations.”

“It’s once a week. We get here with our kids, we feed them, and we’ll give them a character-based bible lesson,” he said.

Vance said his motivation is simply the fact that Jackson’s youth will one day be the citizens that carry the city forward. He said he wants to make sure they have the proper principles to where they make it a better place.

“We’ve gotten away from the idea where ‘that’s your kid, and that’s my kid,’” he said. “They’re all our kids, and either we’re gonna all win, or we’re gonna all lose, but whatever we do, it’s going to happen together. We’re going to look up, and they’ll be voting, and they’ll be owning businesses.”

Investing in the city’s future is something Vance’s father, Kenneth Vance, echoed as well.

“What you see today began happening years and years ago,” he said. “In order for a house to be strong, it has to be built on a firm foundation. So if things are going to change around here and be better in the future, they have to begin to be better right now.”

Vance is calling on other organizations in the city to be more intentional about helping those around them who need it the most.

“If my church is on this corner, I should - in two square miles - try to affect this area,” he said. “If I am in a chapter of a fraternity or sorority at Tougaloo, Millsaps, Jackson State, Belhaven: what can I do in this immediate community I’m in right now? We don’t need anything new. We just need the things that aren’t working to work.”

He quoted his brother-in-law, who said, “the only way to change the world is to make your world smaller.”

“That’s how you change the world, is you understand how precious those things are that are directly in your grasp, and you invest in those things,” he said.

The Police Athletic League practices every Monday evening from 6 to 7:30. If you’re interested in getting your kids involved, contact 601-960-1378.

If you’re interested in signing them up for Vance’s non-profit, he can be reached at 601-760-5985.

