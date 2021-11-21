Fish fry benefits Jackson County family whose unborn child was diagnosed with spina bifida

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A fish fry is a tasty way to show love, and the Mohler family needs a lot of it right now.

The unborn child of Trey Mohler and his wife, Gabby has been diagnosed with spina bifida.

“The nerve damage was from the waist below,” said Gabby Mohler’s mother, Chantal Gollott. “With that, you can expect severe limitations in movement of extremities.”

While the couple and their unborn child are recovering in Houston from a groundbreaking in-utero surgery, their family and friends are doing what they can to help financially.

“It’s inexplicable how overwhelmed we are with emotions,” Gollott said. “Because both of them - a school teacher and a fireman - just bought a new home in Ocean Springs, started their life, American life, American dream. And, all of a sudden, the plans changed. Neither one of them can go to work.”

The Mohler Family Benefit Fish Fry filled the parking lot at Knuckleheads in downtown Ocean Springs. In addition, the Pascagoula Fire Department, where Trey serves as a firefighter, also organized a benefit raffle for the family.

And as supporters filled their mouths, the family was filled with joy.

“Thank this Gulf Coast, thank this Mississippi, thank outside of our borders that have come together to support a family that absolutely needs the attention and needs the help,” said Trey Mohler’s uncle, Jeff “Bitty” Mohler. “If you open up the heart of Mississippi, this is the good that you see.”

Gabby’s sister had spina bifida as well. She passed away at age 25 in 2019.

But Gollott has reason to be hopeful.

“We believe in miracles and we’re praying the Rosary vigilantly, and we are seeing them,” she said. “Gabrielle called us today and she had her most recent ultrasound yesterday. And both of the baby’s legs are moving.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.