First Alert Forecast: Increasing clouds throughout the day as rain returns this Sunday evening!

Increasing cloud cover as we move throughout this Sunday. Rain returns tonight with Colder...
Increasing cloud cover as we move throughout this Sunday. Rain returns tonight with Colder temperatures to follow.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Sunday, we see increasing clouds for most of the day. As we move into the late afternoon, clouds increase, and we see another chance of rain as another front sets up to pass through our area. Sunday holds about a 30 to 40% chance of showers and cloudy with the High low 70s, and Low upper 40s.

We are holding a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain for the early morning hours, on Monday. We see much cooler seasonable temperatures with our High in the upper 50s and Low, mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday clear with High in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid-30s.

Wednesday rain does return as we see about a 10 % chance of rain that we will continue to monitor as we move into the Thanksgiving holiday!

Thanksgiving Day! Rain is possible as we move into the holiday, with about a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers. High in the upper 60s Low mid-50s. Still watching the system as it moves closer to the State of Mississippi.

Friday also holds rain chances, looking at about a 40% chance of showers for Friday with Highs in the mid-60s

Thank you for tuning in and watching WLBT First Alert Weather

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Increasing clouds throughout the day as rain returns late afternoon into tonight
