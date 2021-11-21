Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Clear and peaceful evening, but rain returns on Sunday

Sunday we see temperatures back in the low 70s for the High as rainfall returns Sunday night....
Sunday we see temperatures back in the low 70s for the High as rainfall returns Sunday night. Monday temperatures drop back down to mid-50s for High(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today was beautiful outside as sunny and clear skies made way for a nice day. We held on to seasonable temperatures with Highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our Low tonight, in the mid-40s.

Sunday holds another nice day to start. But as we move into the late afternoon, clouds increase, and we see another chance of rain as another front sets up to pass through our area. Sunday holds about a 30 to 40% chance of showers and cloudy with the High low 70s, and Low upper 40s.

We are holding a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain for the early morning hours, on Monday. We see much cooler seasonable temperatures with our High in the upper 50s and Low, mid to low 30s.

Tuesday clear with High in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid-30s.

Wednesday rain does return as we see about a 10 % chance of rain that we will continue to monitor as we move into the Thanksgiving holiday!

Thanksgiving Day! Rain is possible as we move into the holiday, with about a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers. High in the upper 60s Low mid-50s. Still watching the system as it moves closer to the State of Mississippi.

Friday also holds rain chances, looking at about a 40% chance of showers for Friday with Highs in the mid-60s

Thank you for tuning in and watching WLBT First Alert Weather

