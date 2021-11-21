Driver seriously injured after single-vehicle accident on I-20, AirCare en route
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver is seriously injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound in Pelahatchie.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the vehicle flipped near the 69-mile marker. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
According to Sheriff Bailey, AirCare is en route to the scene.
