Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Driver seriously injured after single-vehicle accident on I-20, AirCare en route

By Jordon Gray
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver is seriously injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound in Pelahatchie.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the vehicle flipped near the 69-mile marker. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

According to Sheriff Bailey, AirCare is en route to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbard was taken into custody in Clinton, Mississippi shortly before 12:00pm on Saturday,...
VPD: Husband arrested in connection to wife’s murder in Riverwalk Casino shooting
Man killed after falling into grain bin in Webster County
A school district in north Mississippi will move to a schedule with a shorter summer break and...
District goes to longer school-year breaks, shorter summer
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
JSU rocks the house: Defeats Alcorn State 24-10 for first time since 2017
JSU rocks the house: Defeats Alcorn State 24-10 for first time since 2017

Latest News

Two historic properties in Tupelo could be demolished
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach
Xavier Spivery, left, of Pascagoula and Faith Pritchett of Mobile were arrested on armed...
Two arrested after Jackson County armed robbery and chase