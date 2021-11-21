Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Conflict over abortion laws won’t abate if Roe v. Wade falls

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on the plaza, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Arguments are planned for December challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman's right to an abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion is imperiled as never before.

Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases, there will be no monolithic, nationwide change. Instead, the fractious state-by-state battle over abortion access will continue.

The demise of Roe v. Wade would return abortion policymaking to the states.

At least 20 Republican-governed states would likely impose sweeping bans; perhaps 15 Democratic-governed states would reaffirm their strong support for abortion access.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

JSU rocks the house: Defeats Alcorn State 24-10 for first time since 2017

