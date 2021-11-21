Conflict over abortion laws won’t abate if Roe v. Wade falls
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion is imperiled as never before.
Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases, there will be no monolithic, nationwide change. Instead, the fractious state-by-state battle over abortion access will continue.
The demise of Roe v. Wade would return abortion policymaking to the states.
At least 20 Republican-governed states would likely impose sweeping bans; perhaps 15 Democratic-governed states would reaffirm their strong support for abortion access.
