Calls for Tips: Police still searching for Young Dolph’s murder suspects

By Parker King
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police in Memphis continue the search for the two men who killed rapper Young Dolph outside Makeda’s Cookies on Wednesday.

There are some updates MPD are being tight-lipped about, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that the public’s help is vital to solving this case.

It’s been 72 hours since Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down while inside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard and still the two men pictured here are at large.

“Too many families, too many mothers, too many fathers have suffered in our city, and quite frankly I think we are all tired of it,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis during her Wednesday press conference.

One item that had social media buzzing was the discovery of the suspect vehicle, the white Mercedes.

Police remain quiet on updates to the high-profile murder case, a spokesperson saying they can neither confirm nor deny the white Mercedes pictured with the two gunmen was found and hauled away by investigators on Saturday afternoon.

Davis stated Wednesday that the department is devoting extra manpower to this investigation.

“Remain calm as we actively perform our investigation,” Davis said. “The Memphis Police Department is providing an increased presence in areas of the city that might be directly impacted by this unfortunate incident.”

Above all Davis emphasizes the importance of help from the public, not just for this crime but any crime that takes place in Memphis.

Davis - “We encourage anyone who has any information about this incident to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

