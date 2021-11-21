Boosie Badazz reveals ‘big secret’ regarding Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he plans to enroll at Jackson State University in the spring semester.

The rapper announced this in a YouTube video recorded by Deion Sanders Jr., released on Well Off Media’s page, shortly after the JSU Tigers defeated Alcorn State University.

The rapper stated that he has been coming to Jackson since he was 14, and that Jackson has always been supportive of the rapper.

“I want to feel normal. I miss that part of my life, so I want to enroll and be able to walk down the thing and go to class and try my brain because I still have matter up there that need’s to be explored,” said Boosie.

