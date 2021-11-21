Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Boosie Badazz reveals ‘big secret’ regarding Jackson State University

Rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he plans to enroll at Jackson State University in the...
Rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he plans to enroll at Jackson State University in the spring semester.(Well Off Media)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rapper Boosie Badazz announced that he plans to enroll at Jackson State University in the spring semester.

The rapper announced this in a YouTube video recorded by Deion Sanders Jr., released on Well Off Media’s page, shortly after the JSU Tigers defeated Alcorn State University.

The rapper stated that he has been coming to Jackson since he was 14, and that Jackson has always been supportive of the rapper.

“I want to feel normal. I miss that part of my life, so I want to enroll and be able to walk down the thing and go to class and try my brain because I still have matter up there that need’s to be explored,” said Boosie.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbard was taken into custody in Clinton, Mississippi shortly before 12:00pm on Saturday,...
VPD: Husband arrested in connection to wife’s murder in Riverwalk Casino shooting
Man killed after falling into grain bin in Webster County
A school district in north Mississippi will move to a schedule with a shorter summer break and...
District goes to longer school-year breaks, shorter summer
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
JSU rocks the house: Defeats Alcorn State 24-10 for first time since 2017
JSU rocks the house: Defeats Alcorn State 24-10 for first time since 2017

Latest News

Increasing clouds throughout the day as rain returns late afternoon into tonight
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version
Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his budget priorities Monday. It’s not a requirement for the...
COVID-19 state of emergency allowed to end in Mississippi
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
Conflict over abortion laws won’t abate if Roe v. Wade falls
JPD sergeant works to mentor jackson's youth
Many of Jackson’s youth are getting wrapped up in violent crimes, but one JPD sergeant is doing all he can to change that