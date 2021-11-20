Rescue ongoing in Webster County after man reportedly falls into grain bin

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Webster County Fire Coordinator Barry Rushing said emergency responders are trying to rescue someone trapped in a grain bin.

It is happening in the northwest part of the county west of Bellefontaine in the area of Highway 404.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, Calhoun County responders are there with responders from Webster and Grenada counties.

This is a developing story.

